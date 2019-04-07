Former 'billboard suitor' Xian Gaza claims he was able to leave the country despite 3 arrest warrants against him

Published 11:28 PM, April 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) said it is verifying the claim of Xian Gaza that he was able to leave the country despite 3 arrest warrants against him.

Gaza, whose claim to fame was his infamous declaration of admiration for actress Erich Gonzales via a billboard, talked about his supposed escape on his Facebook account on Sunday, April 7.

"We have asked the Bureau of Immigration to investigate. We likewise need to confirm the status of the alleged cases against him from the courts," said Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete in a text message to Rappler.

On Facebook, Gaza claimed that he left through Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last September 30.

He said there was no hold departure order against him, but he booked 3 flights – a real flight to Hong Kong, and "decoy flights" bound for Singapore and Taipei.

Gaza then claimed that police entered the Hong Kong-bound plane, but he hid in the restroom until they had already left, presumably to check his other flights.

He then said he has chosen a "new identity, new citizenship, new passport, new life."

"Kailangan kong mamili kung tatanggapin ko ba ang conditional pardon deal kapalit ng serbisyo ko sa NBI Anti-Fraud Division for 5 years with watch list and hold departure order or simulan ko na ang citizenship application ko, with the help of my Singaporean boss, sa isang bansa sa Latin [America].... I chose the latter," Gaza said.

(I needed to choose if I would accept a conditional pardon deal in exchange for serving under the NBI Anti-Fraud Division for 5 years with watch list and hold departure order or start my citizenship application, with the help of my Singaporean boss, in a country in Latin America.... I chose the latter.)

In 2018, Gaza was sentenced by the Malabon Metropolitan Trial Court to 5 years and 6 months in prison, after he was found guilty of violating the Anti-Bouncing Check Law. – Rappler.com