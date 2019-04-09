The actress talks about preparing for the mystery project

Published 1:00 PM, April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista is taking her acting career to the next level – the actress is starring in an upcoming international film set to be released by the end of the year.

While Heart didn’t reveal the film's title, plot, or other details, she did say in an interview with Cinema One that the movie would be an action film – something new for the actress whose latest turn on the screen was playing the lead in My Korean Jagiya, a romantic comedy series that aired on GMA from 2017 to 2018.

"Medyo nagulat din ako sa sarili ko (I was surprised myself) but you know again, you only live once, try new things from time to time," Heart said.

She said she isn't sure if the film will be released locally.

Heart described the experience of being part of an international movie as "overwhelming," saying, "siyempre nakakapagod kasi iba rin 'yung hinihingi nilang requirements sa fitness (of course it's tiring because they're asking for different requirements when it comes to fitness)…but it feels really good to be part of something."

She said her preparations mostly involve being fit for the film, waking up at 4:15 or 4:30 am every day to work out.

Earlier in the year, Heart posted a series of photos from China, with captions hinting that she was filming for a new role. The posts led her fans to speculate that she was there to be part of the Crazy Rich Asians sequel, but she shut the rumors down with a Twitter post in January.

"For those of you asking, I am not in China to film for Crazy Rich," she said. "I am here for something else – can't wait to share."

For those of you asking I am not in China to film for crazy rich :) I am here for something else — can’t wait to share — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) January 21, 2019

Other fans continue to speculate that Heart is going to be part of the live action remake of Mulan, where Chinese actress Liu Yifei will be playing the title role. Disney earlier announced that the film will be released in March 2020. – Rappler.com