A 'Shazam! 2'? Just say the word!

Published 3:13 PM, April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Seems like this DC superhero can't wait to return to the big screen, as DC's Shazam! is already in talks for a part two, only a few days after its well-received worldwide premiere.

The Wrap reported that Warner Bros has ordered the return of the original Shazam! team for its sequel, with David F. Sandberg directing, Henry Gayden scriptwriting, and Peter Safran producing.

With fans and critics raving about the live-action superhero gem and its global sales currently at $158.8 million, it's no surprise that Warner Bros, New Line, and DC are all on board for a Shazam! sequel.

No further details on the sequel, including its possible plot, have been announced yet. – Rappler.com