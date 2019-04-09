Kris Aquino goes on social media break
MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino has announced that she will be going on a social media hiatus as she deals with "real depression" following her "complicated medical diagnosis."
In what is presumably her last post for a while, the media mogul took to Instagram to say that "for many months there was a NEED to prove: 'they' (not just the enemies you became aware of, but so many others) didn't break me...yet in the process of protecting myself, I wasn't allowing myself to heal."
She said that she's been wearing the "armor of a warrior" and putting on a brave, happy, and tough front for her followers to hide her insecurities and vulnerabilities.
"For so long, bashers and trolls labeled me a 'drama queen' and for about a year – they've been right," she said.
"This has been my best acting in my life: outwardly showing you that I was keeping it together, when deep inside I've been consumed by real depression, primarily because of my complicated medical diagnosis," she added.
Kris said that she is going off social media to "make peace with all that's broken within me" in private. She said that while she doesn't know for how long her hiatus will last, she has full control of her Instagram and it will be up to her when she returns.
"Sana may mababalikan pa 'ko. Kung wala, wala pong sisihan (I hope I still have something to return to. If not, then I'm not blaming anyone)," she said.
a confession: i’m entering mine... for many months there was a NEED to prove: “they” (not just the enemies you became aware of, but so many others) didn’t break me... yet in the process of protecting myself, i wasn’t allowing myself to heal. this is a RISK but before coming to this conclusion, i did the math to make sure the people who would be financially affected by my decision to step away, TO LIVE FOR ME, would in no way suffer from my decision. yes, there are projects i still look forward to happening, and God willing they shall... but i no longer have the strength to lie to all of you about how strong i am, because i am not. i became too good at putting on the “armor of a warrior” to make sure you mostly saw a HAPPY Kris, a BRAVE Kris, and a PALABAN Kris. She was trained to hide her insecurities, vulnerabilities, and fears. For so long, bashers and trolls labeled me a “drama queen” and for about a year-they’ve been right. This has been my best acting in my life: outwardly showing you that i was keeping it together, when deep inside i’ve been consumed by real depression, primarily because of my complicated medical diagnosis. i want to stop pretending i’m okay. i need to make peace with all that’s broken within me. and i need to do that PRIVATELY. i’m sure you’re now making bets on how long this will last, BUT i’m taking control, so my return is up to me, when i’m ready. Sana may mababalikan pa ko. Kung wala, wala pong sisihan. Comments shall be turned off, di ko rin naman mababasa, because the IG app on my 2 phones will for now be deleted. IG is my sole sovereign digital territory. If you wish me well, sincerely, THANK YOU. If you are saying “thank you, good riddance”- YOU’RE WELCOME. #selflove #healing #privatelife #anonymous
Kris has been open about her health problems since revealing in October 2018 that she has been diagnosed with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria.
She is also in a legal battle with her former business manager Nicko Falcis. She initially accused Nicko of qualified theft, and later of violation of the Access Devices Regulation Act, while Nicko and his brother Jesus accused her of grave threats. – Rappler.com