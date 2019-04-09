'This has been my best acting in my life: outwardly showing you that I was keeping it together, when deep inside I've been consumed by real depression,' Kris says on Instagram

Published 4:39 PM, April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino has announced that she will be going on a social media hiatus as she deals with "real depression" following her "complicated medical diagnosis."



In what is presumably her last post for a while, the media mogul took to Instagram to say that "for many months there was a NEED to prove: 'they' (not just the enemies you became aware of, but so many others) didn't break me...yet in the process of protecting myself, I wasn't allowing myself to heal."

She said that she's been wearing the "armor of a warrior" and putting on a brave, happy, and tough front for her followers to hide her insecurities and vulnerabilities.

"For so long, bashers and trolls labeled me a 'drama queen' and for about a year – they've been right," she said.

"This has been my best acting in my life: outwardly showing you that I was keeping it together, when deep inside I've been consumed by real depression, primarily because of my complicated medical diagnosis," she added.

Kris said that she is going off social media to "make peace with all that's broken within me" in private. She said that while she doesn't know for how long her hiatus will last, she has full control of her Instagram and it will be up to her when she returns.

"Sana may mababalikan pa 'ko. Kung wala, wala pong sisihan (I hope I still have something to return to. If not, then I'm not blaming anyone)," she said.

Kris has been open about her health problems since revealing in October 2018 that she has been diagnosed with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria.

She is also in a legal battle with her former business manager Nicko Falcis. She initially accused Nicko of qualified theft, and later of violation of the Access Devices Regulation Act, while Nicko and his brother Jesus accused her of grave threats. – Rappler.com