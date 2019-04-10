The beauty queen is a fan favorite to play the superhero

Published 10:54 AM, April 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ever since the role of Darna opened up again, the people of the internet have been naming their picks for the next actress to play the iconic superhero.

Among the names that came up was Pia Wurtzbach – who recently said that she would willingly accept what she said is “the role of a lifetime.”

“I’m very flattered that they think I can play the role of Darna. It’s an iconic role, it’s a very sought-after role, it’s the role of a lifetime,” she said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

She also said that if she is given the role, she will work hard to prepare for it.

“I will work hard, I will train, I will attend workshops. Ibibigay ko lahat ng lakas ko (I will give all my strength),” she said. “But, of course, you know, it’s ABS-CBN’s decision in the end to see who is the perfect fit to play the role.”

Pia added that it’s her dream to play a superhero.

“It’s everybody’s dream…It’s a dream role for me to play a superhero. I’ve always said that before,” she said.

ABS-CBN and Star Cinema began their search for the next actress to play Darna in the upcoming remake after Liza Soberano – who had been training for the role since 2017 – had to bow out of the project.

Liza – who coincidentally played Pia in the Maalala Mo Kaya episode about the beauty queen – said she couldn’t carry on with the role because a finger injury prevented her from the fitness training and stunts that the role requires.

The upcoming Darna remake has seen several setbacks throughout its production. Angel Locsin, the original actress slated to play Darna since 2014, had to back out of the role because of a back injury. Later on, director Erik Matti also withdrew from the project due to “creative differences” with Star Cinema. He was replaced by Goyo director Jerrold Tarog. – Rappler.com