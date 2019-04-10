Dani, Julia, and Claudia Barretto also share their birthday messages

Published 3:16 PM, April 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Marjorie Barretto wrote a touching message for her youngest daughter Erich as she turned 7 on Monday, April 9.

Marjorie posted her message on Instagram, along with photos of Erich growing up. She started her message by sharing a little mother-daughter ritual they’ve developed over the years.

“Every day since the day she was born, I would whisper to her... ‘Thank you Lord for giving me Erich’…and when she was about 3 years old, she would excitedly complete my sentence.... I would say, 'Thank you Lord for giving me'...then she would shout 'ERICH!'” she wrote.

“Now that she’s bigger, she just says ‘Erich’ hurriedly, sometimes she gets annoyed how I still make her kulit (bug her) about it,” Marjorie added.

“But I need her to know every day how much our lives have been blessed with her life, our sweet, super charming, very articulate, sensitive, strong-willed, witty, very funny, intelligent (excellent grade in Mandarin too), confident, and LOVING daughter,” she said.

Marjorie went on to describe Erich as “our 7 year old who acts and talks like she’s 25!” She also shared that the little girl dreams of becoming a singer, actress, veterinarian, and YouTube star – though their family’s dream for her is to become a lawyer.

“And believe me, she has the makings of being a great one,” Marjorie said.

Marjorie ended her message with birthday wishes: “Happy birthday to our Buriching, our Coco, her siblings Bunny, Chuchay and Patutay, But for me, you will always be God’s greatest gift to Mommy. I do love you with ALL my heart and soul. Let’s have a blast today! All your birthday dreams and more will come true.”

Erich’s sisters Dani, Julia, and Claudia also posted birthday messages for her on their respective Instagram accounts.

Dani shared a video compilation of their moments together, and called her “our little ball of sunshine,” and thanked her “for bringing so much joy in our lives.”

Julia posted a photo of them sharing a hug and a kiss, saying: “I don’t know life without you, bunny. Truly our family’s greatest blessing.”

Claudia also posted a photo of the two of them, saying “My angel, you have no idea how much you’ve changed my life. You’re the best thing that ever happened to our family.”

Erich is the youngest of Marjorie’s brood of 5, which also includes her 16-year-old son Leon. Erich was kept largely out of the public eye until Marjorie introduced her on social media in February 2018. – Rappler.com