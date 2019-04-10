The episode will air in China on April 12

MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipino singer is set to appear on the hit Chinese show Singer 2019.

Darren Espanto, runner-up of the first kids' edition of The Voice of the Philippines, is set to perform during the finals night of the popular Chinese singing competition.

According to ABS-CBN, the episode will air in China on Friday, April 12. Darren flew to China on Wednesday, April 10.

Darren had told Philippine media that the Singer team first contacted him through his record label. He later flew to China himself. The Singer team later asked him to guest during the finals.

KZ Tandingan, another popular singer from the Philippines, was a contestant in the 2018 edition of the popular show. While she didn't win the competition, she still made waves for her bombastic performances. – Rappler.com