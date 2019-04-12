The actress-endorser is in an ongoing legal battle against her former business manager

Published 10:43 AM, April 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino has withdrawn her qualified theft complaint against her former business manager Nicko Falcis in Mandaluyong.

According to a resolution from the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor's Office, Kris filed a motion to withdraw the complaint on March 23, and it was deemed withdrawn on March 25. The resolution was posted by Pep on Thursday, April 11.

In October 2018, Aquino filed qualified theft complaints against Nicko in 7 cities, including Quezon City, Mandaluyong, Pasig, San Juan, Taguig, Makati, and Manila. In her complaint, she alleged that he had used a corporate credit card under her company Kris Cojuangco Aquino Productions (KCAP) for personal expenses amounting to over P1 million.

Nicko has denied these allegations, saying that the expenses were company-related, and that Kris never put any restrictions on the use of the card.

The complaint was later dismissed by city prosecutors in Makati, Pasig, and Taguig.

No resolution has been reported yet on the complaints in Quezon City, San Juan, and Manila.

In March, Kris filed a separate case against Nicko in Taguig, charging him with access device fraud and estafa. The Taguig court then ordered Nicko’s arrest.

Kris’ withdrawal of the qualified theft complaint is the latest development in her ongoing legal battle with Nicko, who, along with his brother Jesus, filed a grave threats case against her in January, saying that she threatened his life in a phone conversation in September 2018. Kris has filed a counter-affidavit.

The actress and endorser is currently on a break from social media, announcing on April 9 that she was going on hiatus after being “consumed by real depression, primarily because of my complicated medical diagnosis.” – Rappler.com