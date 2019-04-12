'Maria' will premiere on Netflix on May 17

Published 11:24 AM, April 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Just when we thought Filipino film presence on Netflix couldn't get any better – it does.

The latest addition to the Pinoy film roster on the streaming platform, after Anne Curtis-Smith's Aurora, is action film Maria, starring Cristine Reyes.

Netflix announced on Thursday, April 11, that it has acquired the worldwide rights of the film, and will begin streaming it on May 17.

Directed by Pedring Lopez, the "engrossing actioner" centers around Cristine Reyes' bad-ass character, who after working as a drug cartel assasin, restarts her life as Maria, wife and mother. However, when the drug cartel comes after her family years later, Maria reverts to her previous violent life to seek revenge. – Rappler.com