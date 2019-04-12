Tell me more, tell me more!

Published 3:05 PM, April 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Summer Loving is happening so fast and we're sure Summer Loving will have us another blast.

More "Greased Lightning" is coming our way as a film prequel to the 1978 musical Grease, starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, is reportedly in the works.

The prequel, Summer Loving, is titled after Grease's iconic song, "Summer Nights."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount, the studio behind the film, has tapped John August as its scriptwriter. August has previously worked on films Big Fish, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the upcoming Aladdin remake, Charlie’s Angels, Corpse Bride, and Dark Shadows.

Also joining the new Grease gang as producers are Temple Hill (Love, Simon, Maze Runner) and Picturestart.

No director or cast have been confirmed yet.

In the catchy bop "Summer Nights," two high school teens, goody-two-shoes Sandy Olsson and resident bad boy Danny Zuko, recount the summer romance they shared at the beach, told through drastically opposing views (Sandy's is hopeful and innocent, while Danny's is more graphic and physical).

According to BBC, the prequel's plot will center around the holiday fling and how their whirlwind romance came to be.

Grease has remained a well-loved classic, along with its popular original songs, such as Hopelessly Devoted To You, Summer Nights, You're The One That I Want, and Greased Lightnin'.

Its less successful sequel, Grease 2, starred Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield and premiered in 1982. – Rappler.com