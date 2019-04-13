Darren Criss calls on PH mayors to implement zero waste programs
MANILA, Philippines – Darren Criss’ Philippine trip was not just for fun – the actor was also in the country to learn about the waste situation in Metro Manila, and to campaign for zero waste among local government leaders.
The Golden Globe winner took to Instagram on Thursday, April 11, to share a photo of him sorting through trash with other women. In the caption, he wrote about the waste management problems in the country.
“I decided to take a trip to the Philippines, a country close to my heart, with my friends from [anti-poverty org, Global Citizen] to learn specifically about Metro Manila’s waste and sustainability challenges,” said the half-Filipino actor.
So let’s talk about waste management. Yeah, I know, it’s not a very sexy topic- but that’s exactly why it’s such a massive issue in so many parts of the world. So I decided to take a trip to the Philippines, a country close to my heart, with my friends from @glblctzn to learn specifically about metro Manila’s waste and sustainability challenges. I met a lot of inspiring people who have made incredible strides towards creating a cleaner, greener future, but the obstacles they face are still overwhelming. I’m urging mayors in the Philippines to implement zero waste programs in their cities in partnership with their communities. A huge thanks to Mayor @lenlenoreta, who I met just last week, for committing already- now we need more Mayors to do the same. Join me and take action. (link in bio) Mabuhay!
“I met a lot of inspiring people who have made incredible strides towards creating a cleaner, greener future, but the obstacles they face are still overwhelming,” he said.
He then urged Philippine mayors to amp up their environmental efforts, and “to implement zero waste programs in their cities in partnership with their communities.”
Darren arrived in Manila on April 2, and has since traveled to El Nido, Palawan, with his wife, Mia Swier.
Darren had a breakthrough role as Blaine Anderson in the hit teen series Glee, and later played spree killer Andrew Cunanan in the series The Assassination of Gianni Versace – a role for which he bagged the Golden Globe. – Rappler.com