The actor has been in the country since April 2

Published 12:41 PM, April 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Darren Criss’ Philippine trip was not just for fun – the actor was also in the country to learn about the waste situation in Metro Manila, and to campaign for zero waste among local government leaders.

The Golden Globe winner took to Instagram on Thursday, April 11, to share a photo of him sorting through trash with other women. In the caption, he wrote about the waste management problems in the country.

“I decided to take a trip to the Philippines, a country close to my heart, with my friends from [anti-poverty org, Global Citizen] to learn specifically about Metro Manila’s waste and sustainability challenges,” said the half-Filipino actor.

“I met a lot of inspiring people who have made incredible strides towards creating a cleaner, greener future, but the obstacles they face are still overwhelming,” he said.

He then urged Philippine mayors to amp up their environmental efforts, and “to implement zero waste programs in their cities in partnership with their communities.”

Darren arrived in Manila on April 2, and has since traveled to El Nido, Palawan, with his wife, Mia Swier.

Darren had a breakthrough role as Blaine Anderson in the hit teen series Glee, and later played spree killer Andrew Cunanan in the series The Assassination of Gianni Versace – a role for which he bagged the Golden Globe. – Rappler.com