Kenshin Himura returns to the silver screen!

Published 7:02 PM, April 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Remember when Rappler got to cover the cast of Rurouni Kenshin during their visit to Manila in August 2014 and even interview them?

Good news – fans of the Japanese Rurouni Kenshin live-action period adventure films can breathe easy, knowing that Kenshin Himura will be returning yet again to the big screen next year.

Warner Bros Japan tweeted the news on Friday, April 12, announcing that two new live-action films of the Rurouni Kenshin movie franchise are slated for a 2020 release.

So far, 3 Rurouni Kenshin films have been released, including the sequels Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno and Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends, which are all based on the manga series written by Nobuhiro Watsuki of the same name.

According to Anime News Network, the first film will be adapted from Jūji Kizu no Nazo (Mystery of the Cross-Shaped Scar), and the second from Saikyō no Teki・Enishi (Most Terrifying Enemy - Enishi.)

Actor Takeru Satoh will be reprising his lead role as Kenshin Himura, and original director Keishi Otomo will also be returning.

The first Rurouni Kenshin movie premiered in 2012 in Japan, followed by the two sequels in August and September 2014. The trilogy raked in more than $160 million globally. – Rappler.com