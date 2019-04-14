The couple's family and friends, including their daughter Anika, celebrate their big day

Published 3:14 PM, April 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Michelle Madrigal and fiancé Troy Woolfolk got married on Saturday, April 13, in Austin, Texas.



The couple celebrated their special day with family and friends, including their daughter Anika and Michelle's sister Ehra.



Michelle, who was last seen on television in 2016, has been based in Texas, where she and Troy met. In 2017, the two got engaged and welcomed their daughter Anika.

Since being based in the US, Michelle has been active in updating her social media followers about her fitness routine and raising Anika. – Rappler.com