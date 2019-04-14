'So pati ba pagkatalo sa 2010 kasalanan din ni Noy?' asks Kris Aquino, lashing out at senatorial candidate Mar Roxas' campaign manager Edgar Erice

Published 11:40 PM, April 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino lashed out at senatorial candidate Mar Roxas' campaign manager for saying that he made a mistake by wearing yellow during his presidential campaign in 2016.

Yellow is the signature color of the Liberal Party (LP), of which former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, Kris' brother, is chairman emeritus.

According to an Inquirer report, Caloocan City 2nd District Representative Edgar Erice, Roxas' campaign manager, said they decided on the color blue for his 2019 senatorial bid.

"It was a conscious decision [to change colors] because one mistake [Roxas] made in 2016 was acting like Robin to [Aquino's] Batman...and Robin will never be Batman," Erice said, referring to the superhero duo of DC Comics.

Erice added that Roxas "needed to get away from [Aquino's] shadow."

In an Instagram post on Sunday, April 14, Kris, who is supposed to be taking a break from social media, said she had to speak up about the issue.

"Really – to blame his loss on my brother? So pati ba pagkatalo sa 2010 kasalanan din ni Noy (So was it Noy's fault that he lost in 2010 as well)?" Kris said, referring to Roxas' defeat in the 2010 vice presidential race.

"Hindi kami okay ni Noy, pero kadugo ko siya. Nagkalayo man kami, pakitaan siya ng hindi ko masikmurang kawalan ng respeto...dahil disente siya at tatahimik – you will read our truth," she continued.

(Noy and I are not on good terms, but we're family. Though we have a rift, when people disrespect him...because he is decent and will just stay silent – you will read our truth.)

The rift Kris was talking about started because she posted in 2018 "why it was so clear" to her why President Rodrigo Duterte won in the 2016 elections. Roxas placed second to Duterte then. (READ: Kris Aquino apologizes to Noynoy, Duterte, Mar after rant vs Korina Sanchez)

In a follow-up post, Kris addressed her brother, saying: "I know we were raised knowing the world can turn their backs on us but we'd always have each other.... In time I pray we can be family again."

View this post on Instagram i know we were raised knowing the world can turn their backs on us BUT we’d always have each other... in time i pray we can be FAMILY again. A post shared by Kris Aquino (@krisaquino) on Apr 14, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

– Rappler.com