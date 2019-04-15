(UPDATED) Caloocan congressman Edgar Erice, who manages Mar Roxas' senatorial bid, says he and his candidate are 'true blue Liberals who 'stand with the party'

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Caloocan City 2nd District Representative Edgar Erice said that it was not his intention to blame former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III for Mar Roxas' defeat in the 2016 presidential election.

Erice, Roxas' campaign manager for his senatorial bid now, was quoted in a recent Inquirer report as saying that one of the mistakes Roxas' made was wearing yellow in his presidential bid.

Now that Roxas is running for senator in the 2019 midterm polls, his camp has switched back to blue – his original campaign color when he ran for senator, then vice president, in earlier elections. Erice said, "It was a conscious decision [to change colors] because one mistake [Roxas] made in 2016 was acting like Robin to [Aquino's] Batman...and Robin will never be Batman."

This statement however did not sit well with Aquino's sister, host and actress Kris, who took to Instagram and lashed out at the Caloocan congressman over the comment.

In a text message to Rappler on Monday, April 15, Erice addressed Kris: "Mam, it's not my intention to blame Pres Pnoy. I am very close to him. I believe he did a great for our country. I simply replied to a question of why we are now wearing blue. And my simple and honest reply was to establish our own identity, and I think one of the mistakes of 2016 was the perception that Mar is the Robin and Robin can never be a Batman."

Erice said he and Roxas will always be loyal and "true blue Liberals," and that they "stand with the party."

"There might be differences in strategies in coping with the present situation, but the principles remain and embedded in our hearts, in our minds, and in our souls," Erice said.

Kris, while she herself has had misunderstandings with her brother over other matters, has defended him against political critics.

"Wrong color now, I know, but to my only brother, please know: I will always choose you," Kris said.

She also said that she had spoken to Senator Francis Pangilinan, who asked her for a "ceasefire." Pangilinan, president of the Liberal Party, is managing the campaign of the LP-led coalition's senatorial slate, Otso Diretso, to which Roxas belongs.

(Editor's Note: An earlier version of this report said Edgar Erice had apologized to Kris Aquino for his remark. The Caloocan congressman clarified that he didn't apologized, and only explained his statement that was misconstrued as puttign blame on former President Noynoy Aquino.)