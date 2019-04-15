The actor is now part of the Philippine Army as an army reservist

Published 8:39 PM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Matteo Guidicelli has joined as a member of the Philippine Army, under the Army Reserve Command (ARESCOM).

The actor posted photos of the ceremony on Monday, April 15, on his Instagram account.

"I officially joined the Philippine ARMY today because I love my country. I would like to thank the people that have been very supportive. Exciting times ahead," he said.

He also shared a quote from the ARESCOM Commander, Major General Bernie Langub, which reads, "The rank is emplaced near their heart because it means only those who have the heart to serve will be fit to wear the uniform.

“It is beyond the uniform, it is all about willingness to serve the country and being prepared for any eventuality.”

Prior to joining the Philippine Army, Matteo joined Nico Bolzico and Erwan Heussaff as part of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary in March.

– Rappler.com