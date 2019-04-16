Geoff Eigenmann engaged to singer Maya
MANILA, Philippines – Actor Geoff Eigenmann is engaged.
On Monday, April 15, he posted a photo of him and singer Maya showing off the ring.
"From my girlfriend, to now my fiancé. New chapter begins," Geoff wrote.
Maya posted another photo with the caption: "It just got real! Like... diamond real. I said YES! All ready to head off on a life long trip to a bright future together."
The couple have one daughter, Arabella, who was born in 2017. They are expecting another child soon.
– Rappler.com