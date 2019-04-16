'From my girlfriend, to now my fiancé. New chapter begins,' says actor Geoff Eigenmann

Published 12:02 PM, April 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Geoff Eigenmann is engaged.

On Monday, April 15, he posted a photo of him and singer Maya showing off the ring.

"From my girlfriend, to now my fiancé. New chapter begins," Geoff wrote.

View this post on Instagram from my girlfriend, to now my fiancé a new chapter begins #lifesentence A post shared by geoffrey (@g_eigenmann_) on Apr 15, 2019 at 12:14am PDT

Maya posted another photo with the caption: "It just got real! Like... diamond real. I said YES! All ready to head off on a life long trip to a bright future together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAYA (@blushmaya) on Apr 15, 2019 at 12:14am PDT

The couple have one daughter, Arabella, who was born in 2017. They are expecting another child soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAYA (@blushmaya) on Feb 14, 2019 at 1:28am PST

– Rappler.com

