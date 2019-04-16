The series returns to HBO in June

Published 1:23 PM, April 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – What happened to the Monterey Five? Fans of Big Little Lies will soon find out as the second season of the HBO dark comedy returns to the screen on June 10.

The show stars a line-up of Hollywood’s A-list including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and now Meryl Streep, who makes her debut on the show in the upcoming season.

Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, the show’s first season focused on a group of women from an affluent neighborhood in California, 3 of whom – Madeline (Reese), Celeste (Nicole), and Jane (Shailene) – become involved in a murder investigation.

The end of the first season left the audience hanging as to the fates of the 5 women – but if the official teaser of season 2 is any proof, it seems that the women are back to their normal lives – at least on the surface, as they deal with the grave repercussions from the events in the first season. (READ: Reese Witherspoon says 'things have to change' for Hollywood women)

Big Little Lies premieres on HBO and HBO Go on June 10 at 9 am, at the same time as the US premiere. The encore telecast is at 10 pm on HBO, with new episodes premiering every Monday at the same time. – Rappler.com