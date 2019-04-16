J.Lo, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, and Keke Palmer all in one movie? Talk about star-studded!

Published 2:20 PM, April 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Who run the Hustlers world? Girls.

Hollywood is currently gearing up for Hustlers, an upcoming female-centric film about ex-strippers who devise a plan to steal money from their Wall Street clients, set for a September 13, 2019 premiere.

The film's star, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, annnounced the news via Instagram on Monday, April 15.

The power female cast also includes rapper Cardi B, Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, Crazy Rich Asians’ Constance Wu, 10 Things I Hate About You's Julia Stiles, and Keke Palmer.

Aside from playing the group's ringleader, Jennifer will also be producing alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, and STXfilms.

The New York-based film will be directed and written by Lorene Scafaria.



According to Variety, Hustlers is actually an adaptation of a New York magazine article titled The Hustlers at Scores by Jessica Pressler. The viral piece reveals how former strip club workers managed to steal multiple thousands of dollars from their wealthy Wall Street clientele. – Rappler.com