The GMA 7 actress is now an entrepreneur as she launches HKT fragrances

Published 3:26 PM, April 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actress Gabbi Garcia said that she got a bit nervous about working with boyfriend Khalil Ramos on the movie LSS (Last Song Syndrome), which is part of the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino this September.

In an interview with Rappler during the blog conference for her new business venture HKT fragrances on Monday, April 15, Gabbi said that she and Khalil initially decided not to work together on any project because of their relationship. Both are from different TV stations, with Khalil more associated with ABS-CBN.

"He's from [ABS-CBN] and I'm from GMA so we don't know the work etiquette of each other. We don't know how each other works. So natakot kami (we got scared), in a sense it's so different from our relationship, versus 'Are we going to take our relationship to our work?'"

"At first we agreed that we're not going to ever work with each other. We're not going to bring our relationship to the public eye because we're not that type of relationship. But when the script [for the movie LSS] came, and when the cast was announced to us, when the director was already there, parang sabi namin parang (we both said) it's so hard not to do the project, because the story is one of the best scripts I've read," she said.

Gabbi said that aside from the storyline of LSS being relatable, one of her favorite groups, Ben&Ben is part of the movie. The film, which marks the band's big-screen debut, will include many of Ben&Ben's songs.

Gabbi also shared that Khalil asked her if she would still do the movie if he wasn't her partner, and she said yes.

"We both agreed that we're going to accept this film because of the story and because of the concept of it, not because we're partners."

HKT fragrances and international project

Aside from finishing LSS, Gabbi is now venturing into business. She is a part owner and one of the endorsers of Hookt or HKT fragrances. They recently launched their line of fragrances on Lazada.

According to Gabbi, she always wanted to start a business, and decided on fragrances since perfumes are one of the things she likes.

"Isa siya sa mga essentials ko na (It's one of my essentials that), I can't leave the house without spraying perfume," she explained during the blogger's conference.

"So I want a business na I really use it and it's a must for me. Kasi mas madali 'yung ganun eh. Alam mo na ginagamit mo mismo and alam mo 'yung hinahanap mo sa produktong iyon," she said.

(It's actually easy to go into a business if you like it. You know yourself that you use it and you know the product well.)

Gabbi said she was personally involved in the process of making the perfume, including naming some of the fragrances such as YAAS Queen and Boss Babe.

With the fragrance line, Gabbi is hoping to one day venture into more businesses, such as a bag line, or skin care.

Aside from her new business, Gabbi is set to do an international project soon.

"We're going to do it very very soon," she said of the undisclosed project. "I'm still not allowed to say it but I'm very excited for it to finally happen. It's been part of my childhood, so I grew up with it and it's nice to work with new people, you know, new workmates and with talented directors. So it's going to happen very, very soon and I'm sure it will be a milestone." – Rappler.com