Marian Rivera gives birth to baby boy
MANILA, Philippines – After 10 hours of labor, Marian Rivera gave birth to her second child with Dingdong Dantes on Tuesday, April 16.
Dingdong posted a photo of Marian and their newborn, a boy named Jose Sixto IV, saying, "Yahoo! After around 10 hours of labor, Marian finally gave birth to our baby boy at 1:35 pm today. Thank you very much for praying with us."
"Welcome to the world, Jose Sixto G. Dantes IV!" he added.
The couple earlier announced the gender of their second baby in a video, a revelation that delighted their firstborn, Zia.
Zia, an Instagram favorite, was born in November 2015. Dingdong and Marian got married in December 2014. – Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.