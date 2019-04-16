Congratulations to Marian and Dingdong!

Published 8:28 PM, April 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After 10 hours of labor, Marian Rivera gave birth to her second child with Dingdong Dantes on Tuesday, April 16.

Dingdong posted a photo of Marian and their newborn, a boy named Jose Sixto IV, saying, "Yahoo! After around 10 hours of labor, Marian finally gave birth to our baby boy at 1:35 pm today. Thank you very much for praying with us."

"Welcome to the world, Jose Sixto G. Dantes IV!" he added.

The couple earlier announced the gender of their second baby in a video, a revelation that delighted their firstborn, Zia.

Zia, an Instagram favorite, was born in November 2015. Dingdong and Marian got married in December 2014. – Rappler.com