The couple's marriage is reportedly dissolved as they finalize their divorce

Published 2:50 PM, April 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Brangelina is officially no more. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s marriage has reportedly been officially dissolved, over two years after the Jolie filed for divorce.

According to reports from CNN and Entertainment Tonight (ET), a court has dissolved the couple's marriage, making them legally single as they continue to negotiate other matters in their divorce.

As ET said, Jolie and Pitt requested a bifurcated judgment. Bifurcation means that a marriage is legally dissolved, but other matters such as custody, child support, or asset distribution will be settled at a later date.

Once considered one of Hollywood’s most powerful couples, Jolie and Pitt first came together in 2004, after meeting on the set of their film Mr and Mrs Smith, when Pitt was still married to actress Jennifer Aniston. After 10 years together, and 6 kids, they married in France in August 2014.

Just two years later, Jolie would file for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their children – 3 biological, and 3 adopted – were the subject of a custody battle, with Jolie wanting sole custody and Pitt asking for shared custody. They reached a custody agreement in December 2018.

According to ET’s source, Jolie was “pleased to be entering the next stage and relieved at the progress for the health of their family." – Rappler.com