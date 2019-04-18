Matteo shares on Instagram photos of him with President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 1:10 PM, April 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 17, actor Matteo Guidicelli shared photos of him with President Rodrigo Duterte.

"I had an interesting meeting this afternoon," his caption said.

I had an interesting meeting this afternoon.

Tagged in the first photo of the set was the Philippine Army, which the 29-year-old actor is a part of as an army reservist, under the Army Reserve Command (ARESCOM).

Details about the meeting's agenda and where the two met were not disclosed. – Rappler.com