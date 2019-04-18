LOOK: Matteo Guidicelli holds 'interesting meeting' with President Duterte
MANILA, Philippines – In an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 17, actor Matteo Guidicelli shared photos of him with President Rodrigo Duterte.
"I had an interesting meeting this afternoon," his caption said.
Tagged in the first photo of the set was the Philippine Army, which the 29-year-old actor is a part of as an army reservist, under the Army Reserve Command (ARESCOM).
Details about the meeting's agenda and where the two met were not disclosed. – Rappler.com
