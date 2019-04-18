The stars take time to travel during the break

Published 3:14 PM, April 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For most Filipinos, Holy Week is that time of year when they get to go on an extended break, whether it’s to reconnect to their spirituality, take the opportunity to go on a longer trip, or just get some much-needed rest.

Of course, celebrities are no exception, with many of them taking trips both locally and abroad with their loved ones and friends.

Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff are in California, spending time in San Francisco, and at Yosemite National Park.

So are Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico, who also spent time in San Francisco with Anne and Erwan, and then went glamping in Big Sur.

Megan Young and Mikael Daez are in Seoul.

Kim Chiu and Xian Lim are in Taiwan.

Bea Alonzo and Angelica Panganiban are in New York City.

Maxene Magalona and Rob Mananquil are in one of their frequented destinations, Tokyo.

Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velazquez are in Balesin with their son Nate and Ogie’s daughter Leila.

Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford are in Bali.

– Rappler.com