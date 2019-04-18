IN PHOTOS: This is where Pinoy celebrities are spending the Holy Week break
MANILA, Philippines – For most Filipinos, Holy Week is that time of year when they get to go on an extended break, whether it’s to reconnect to their spirituality, take the opportunity to go on a longer trip, or just get some much-needed rest.
Of course, celebrities are no exception, with many of them taking trips both locally and abroad with their loved ones and friends.
Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff are in California, spending time in San Francisco, and at Yosemite National Park.
So are Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico, who also spent time in San Francisco with Anne and Erwan, and then went glamping in Big Sur.
View this post on Instagram
The roles are very clear when we travel together: 1- Erwan organizing everything, he loves using old school paper maps, he forces us to call him Captain and he gets very intense if people are late. 2- Anne and #Wifezilla making sure that the selfies are properly taken when the light is good. They have a magnet for clothes stores when we walk, they enter in 76% of the stores we walk in front of. 3- #ElBolzico, trying to be useful and that means not bothering Erwan when he is actually doing something for us to be able to go places, he forces me to look away. He speaks a lot and always pisses off #Wifezilla coz speaking too much. Day 1 can be summarized like 43% eating, 40% shopping and 17% doing groceries (yes, we do groceries when we are on vacations!) #MarryMiles acquired because of the 40% shopping: 2314 #BulliedHusbandsClub
Megan Young and Mikael Daez are in Seoul.
Kim Chiu and Xian Lim are in Taiwan.
Bea Alonzo and Angelica Panganiban are in New York City.
Maxene Magalona and Rob Mananquil are in one of their frequented destinations, Tokyo.
Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velazquez are in Balesin with their son Nate and Ogie’s daughter Leila.
Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford are in Bali.
– Rappler.com
