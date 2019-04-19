What's the story behind the baby twins' full names?

Published 11:34 AM, April 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After the birth of Korina Sanchez and Mar Roxas’ baby twins Pepe and Pilar in February, many congratulated the happy couple, and some also asked, "Why the names Pepe and Pilar?"

Korina shared the stories behind the twins' names on her show Rated K on Sunday, April 14, to Magandang Buhay hosts Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal, and Melai Cantiveros.

What sparked the idea for Pepe and Pilar? “Nung alam na namin na kambal at alam namin na babae at lalaki, naisip namin, 'Tawagin muna natin silang Jack and Jill. 'Yung Pepe at Pilar, 'yan ang Jack and Jill ng Pilipinas," Korina said.

(When we first found out we were having girl and boy twins, we thought, "Let's call them Jack and Jill first. Pepe and Pilar are the Philippine counterparts for those names.")

Pepe's whole name is Pepe Ramon Gerardo Manuel Denzel, which Korina explained comes from her and Mar's fathers' names, Ramon and Gerardo, respectively. Manuel comes from Pepe's father, Mar.

Why Denzel, though? "Nahumaling siya kay Denzel Washington," Korina said, pertaining to Mar's celebrity idol. "Akala ko nagbibiro, 'yun pala tinotoo." (He was a fan of Denzel Washington. I thought he was joking at first, but apparently, he wasn't.)

Pilar's full name is Pilar Judith Celia Esther Korina. Judith and Celia are the names of Pilar's grandmothers from both sides. Esther was from Mar's own grandmother, and Korina, of course, from Pilar's own mother.

“Dinagdagan ko ng Korina, 'di niya alam,” Korina said. (I added the "Korina," Mar didn't know.)

The baby twins were blessed in the United States by a parish priest in March. – Rappler.com