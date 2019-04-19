The popular Xbox franchise is now heading to TV, with Pablo Schreiber playing 'Halo's' Master Chief

Published 12:59 PM, April 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The popular video game franchise Halo is marching away from its Xbox consoles for now as it heads towards a new frontier: the TV screen.

Showtime’s upcoming Halo TV adaptation is a confirmed go, and has already cast its Master Chief, Halo's main protagonist. He will be played by Emmy-nominated Pablo Schreiber, who is known for his roles in First Man, American Gods, and Orange is the New Black.

Entertainment Weekly describes his character as Earth's most advanced warrior in the 26th century, who will be the "only hope of salvation for a civilization pushed to the brink of destruction by the Covenant, an unstoppable alliance of alien worlds committed to the destruction of humanity.”

Also cast is newcomer Yerin Ha, who will be playing Quan Ah, described as a "shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies who meets Master Chief at a fateful time for them both," according to a Variety report.

Halo's first live-action season will have 10 episodes, each running for an hour.

Steven Kane and Kyle Killen will be the show's acting showrunners, executive producers, and writers. Along with Showtime, 343 Industries (Halo’s video game developer) and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television will also be producing.

"Halo is our most ambitious series ever, and we expect audiences who have been anticipating it for years to be thoroughly rewarded,” Showtime president and CEO David Nevins said in a statement posted on Xbox's official website.

“The vision of Halo will enthrall fans of the game while also drawing the uninitiated into a world of complex characters that populate this unique universe.”

Production for Halo will begin later this year in Budapest, Hungary. No release date has been confirmed. – Rappler.com