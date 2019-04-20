Gary V remembers on Instagram happy times with his mother

Published 12:43 PM, April 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Grimilda Ortiz, mother of Gary Valenciano, died in Orlando, Florida on April 17 (Philippine time), after battling several illnesses.

Valenciano announced the news on Instagram.

“Today at 12:42pm here in Orlando (12:42am in Manila) ...my mom was welcomed home in to the arms of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ,” he wrote in the caption of a video post where they were singing together.

“I know this may come as a shock for some of you, as she has always been seen as someone with a lot of life to live. She was always the life of any gathering, but last week was really tough on her as she had to battle it out against pneumonia, congestive heart failure, and H1n1 flu... all of which came almost at the same time on her 84yr old body,” he added.

He remembered his mother, saying: “her crazy comments, her jokes, her words of encouragement, her laughter, her habit of standing by the driveway waving goodbye to us until our car turns the corner, are just some of the things we all will miss. I’m sure my siblings have countless other things to add on to this list.”

He also thanked the people who showed their family support throughout the ordeal.

He said that while it will be difficult to move forward without his mother, “if we can practice to love each other the way she loved us, which was always as unconditional as can be, we will get by with more laughter, yes with some tears, with thankfulness, and gratitude for having had her with us for these many years.”

Valenciano’s wife Angeli Pangilinan also posted a tribute to her mother-in-law on her own Instagram account.

“I will miss her. I have always asked myself what I did in my life to deserve such a wonderful mother-in-law who mentored me throughout her life,” Pangilinan wrote.

“Thank you Jesus for sending us an angel on earth to guide us all throughout our life. She admitted making mistakes in her life but we all know that ‘in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who are called according to His purpose!’… so God has a wonderful way of recreating broken paths and making then straight again. Mamita’s legacy is extraordinary and I am deeply privileged to have been the wife of her son and to have been part of her amazing life,” she added.

– Rappler.com