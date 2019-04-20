Adele separates from husband Simon Konecki
MANILA, Philippines – Grammy-Award winning artist Adele has split from her enterpreneur husband Simon Konecki.
According to BBC, the singer’s representatives confirmed the news in a statement on April 19, in which they said that Adele and Simon “are committed to raising their son together lovingly.”
The representatives also said that the couple are asking for privacy, which they've managed to maintain throughout their marriage, despite Adele's superstar status.
Adele, known for hearbreak hits such as “Someone Like You,” and “Hello,” dated Simon for 5 years before they married privately in 2016. Their son, Angelo, was born in 2012.
She first made their marriage public when she thanked her “husband and son” in her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards in February 2017, when she won the Grammys for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year. – Rappler.com
