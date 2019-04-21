'Si Dong, si Letizia at si Sixto — sila ang aking buhay,' says the actress

Published 12:57 PM, April 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Five days after welcoming her son Jose Sixto Dantes IV to the world, Marian Rivera shared on Sunday, April 21 a new photo of the baby, with an accompanying Easter message.

In her post, Marian wrote about her and husband Dingdong Dantes' wish of having children. "Noon, nangarap kaming magkaroon ng supling at binigyan niya kami ng isa. Makalipas ang tatlong taon, humingi kami at ibinigay niya," she wrote.

(Before, we wished to be given a child and he gave us one. After 3 years, we asked for another one and he gave it.)



"Ang magkaroon ng isa pang lalaking anak ay sagot sa aming mga dasal, kaya’t naguumapaw ang aking puso sa biyayang ito. Akala ko hindi ko kakayanin, ngunit, nakaraos ako dahil sa supporta ng mga nagmamahal sa pamilya namin, lalung-lalo na dahil sa mga dasal niyong lahat. Maraming salamat."

(To have a son is an answered prayer for us, that's why my heart is filled with a lot of gratitude. I thought I won't be able to bear the pain but I was able to to get through it because of the support of our family, especially everyone's prayers. Thank you.)

She said this Easter reminded her that everyone is a blessing from God.

"Ito na marahil ang pinakamasayang Pasko Ng Pagkabuhay ng aking buong pakikipagsapalaran sa mundong ito, dahil sila— si Dong, si Letizia at si Sixto— sila ang aking buhay."

(This is probably the happiest of Easter in the years I've journeyed in this world because they — Dong, Zia, and Sixto — they are my life.)

– Rappler.com

