'Ang hindi ko pagkibo at hindi pagpatol sa mga bagay na hindi kauunlad ng ating bayan ay hindi kabaklaan at kaduwagan,' says the actor

Published 3:43 PM, April 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Coco Martin broke his silence on Sunday, April 21, and called on people to respect his privacy and the way he intends to live his life.

In the lengthy post on Instagram, Coco said that keeping quiet does not mean he's a coward. He also mentioned things he learned from his grandmother.

"Ang hindi ko pagkibo at hindi pagpatol sa mga bagay na hindi kauunlad ng ating bayan ay hindi kabaklaan at kaduwagan. May kanya kanya tayong buhay at tayo ang may dedesisyon kung pano natin patatakbuhin, ito at sa aking palagay wala akong nagawang masama sayo," he addressed the person.

(Me not reacting and not speaking up on things that will not improve our country is not something gay or cowardly on my end. We all have lives our own decisions on how to run it, and I think I did you no wrong.)

"Kung sino kaman hindi ko kailangan ang mga masasakit na opinion mo! Nag-tatrabaho lang ako at may meron din akong pribadong buhay. Huwag naman sana ang buhay ko ang pagkwentuhan nyo dahil hindi interesado ang buhay ko."

(Whoever you are, I do not need your painful opinions. I'm working and I also have a private life. I hope my life is something you don't talk about because my life is not interesting.)

"Ang trabaho ko ay umarte at bigyan ng buhay ang mga character na ginagampanan ko. Tahimik po ako na nagtatrabaho at namumuhay kaya mas makakabuti siguro ang buhay mo nalang ang ikwento mo. Sigurado ako mas intersante ang buhay mo! Sana lang bago ka mawala sa mundo alam mo sasarili mo na may naibahagi kang kabutihan sa iyong kapwa hindi puro paninira! Pasensya kana ang desisyon ko ay panatiliin tahimik ang buhay ko at sana naiintindihan mo!!! God bless."

(My job is to act and give life to the character I play onscreen. I am working and living my life, so it would be best if you just share your story. I'm very sure your life is interesting than mine. I just hope before you're gone in this world, you known in yourself that you were able to share something good to other people instead of destroying their reputation. I'm sorry if my decision is to keep quiet and private about my life and I hope you understand that.)

Coco did say who he was referring to or what issue he was talking about. Entertainment news outlet Pep recently reported, however, that actress Julia Montes supposedly gave birth to her child with Coco. Neither Coco nor Julia has commented on the report.

In another post, he shared an quote with the words: "If you don't know the story, shut up." Another post declared that he was only "responsible for what I say." – Rappler.com