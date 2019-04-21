Actress Kris Aquino posts a video and photo montage set to the song 'Starting Over Again'

Published 4:33 PM, April 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino's relationship with her only brother, former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, hasn't always been easy – the media mogul will be the first to tell you that. But she'll also be the first to tell you family always comes first if you're an Aquino.

On Sunday, April 21, Kris posted a photo and video collage from a family reunion featuring all 5 Aquino siblings – Kris, her 3 sisters, and Noynoy. "Happy Easter to all. #family #startingoveragain," said Kris on Instagram.

The montage was set to the song "Starting Over Again."

Kris' younger son, Bimby, also happened to have celebrated his birthday on April 19.

But it was her eldest son Josh who Kris said was the happiest on Sunday. Josh is particularly close to Kris' only brother.

The actress had recently come to the defense of the former president after an ally supposedly blamed him for Mar Roxas' 2016 loss.

Kris and Noynoy's parents are Ninoy and Cory Aquino. Their father was an opposition senator who was imprisoned and later, was forced to go on exile during the regime of the late dictator Marcos. Cory replaced the late dictator after he was overthrown during the EDSA Revolution. – Rappler.com