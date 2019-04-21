Kean Cipriano, Chynna Ortaleza expecting baby number two
MANILA, Philippines – Kean Cipriano and Chynna Ortaleza's family is expanding. On Sunday, April 21, Kean posted a photo confirming that he and the GMA 7 actress were expecting a second child.
"Happy Easter from me, [Chynna Ortaleza], [Stellar Cipriano], and our newest band member! Sending good vibes to all!"
Posting the same photo, Chynna wrote: "Name suggestions! Happy Easter from #TheCips."
The couple have one daugther, Stellar, born in 2016. They married in a civil ceremony in 2015 before having a church wedding in 2017. – Rappler.com
