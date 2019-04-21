Stellar is going to be a big sister

Published 10:45 PM, April 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kean Cipriano and Chynna Ortaleza's family is expanding. On Sunday, April 21, Kean posted a photo confirming that he and the GMA 7 actress were expecting a second child.

"Happy Easter from me, [Chynna Ortaleza], [Stellar Cipriano], and our newest band member! Sending good vibes to all!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kean Cipriano (@kean) on Apr 21, 2019 at 12:11am PDT

Posting the same photo, Chynna wrote: "Name suggestions! Happy Easter from #TheCips."

The couple have one daugther, Stellar, born in 2016. They married in a civil ceremony in 2015 before having a church wedding in 2017. – Rappler.com