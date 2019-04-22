Dingdong Dantes is set to play the male lead role, which was played by Korean actor Song Joong-ki in the original version

Published 3:10 PM, April 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – GMA Network announced on Monday, April 22, that actor Dingdong Dantes will be part of the Philippine adaptation of the Korean show Descendants of the Sun.

The announcement was made after Dingdong renewed his contract with the network. He will play the role of Captain Lucas or Big Boss in the show. In the Korean drama, the character's name is Yoo Si-jin, played by Song Joong-ki.

The actress who will play Doctor Kang Mo-yeon has yet to be announced.

During the announcement, Dingdong said he's prepared for the new show.

"More than physically prepared, I think I'm very much emotionally prepared, spiritually prepared to take on anything, lalong-lalo na napaka-espesyal na program kagaya nito, dahil kakaiba ngayon 'yung inspirasyon at motivation (more so because this program is very special, and I feel a different kind of inspiration and motivation)," he said.

Dingdong and his wife, actress Marian Rivera, recently welcomed their second child, Sixto.

Descendants of the Sun first aired in the Philippines back in 2016. The show, which became a big hit, starred Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, who later became a real-life couple and got married in October 2017.

GMA confirmed last January that the show would be part of its 2019 lineup. Other cast members and the airing date have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com