The couple pen messages for each other

Published 8:11 AM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Saturday, April 20 in Bali. Luckily enough for their fans, the two shared their messages for each other. (IN PHOTOS: Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford's romantic Balesin beach wedding)

In a post on Instagram, Coleen thanked Billy for his patience.

"You’ve taught me so much in the past year, and I love learning with you everyday. I love how hard we work to be better for each other. There is no other soul in this world that gets me like you do, and there is no other puzzle piece that can fit in my life the way you do! And even on our worst days, I’m still glad and blessed that it’s you.

"Thank you for being patient with me and for understanding me; for guiding me and protecting me, while still giving me room to grow in my own way. Our best days and years are still ahead of us, and living this fun, colorful life with you is the most exciting adventure I could ever ask for ."

In his own message for his wife, Billy thanked Coleen. He also said the trip to Bali was a big surprise.

"We’ve been through many downfalls but more amazing moments ! I love that I get to know you more and more each day even if this past year went by quick. For all my short comings, and my sprak moments, please forgive me. God gave me a brand new start when you and I became one and all I ever hope and ask for is your love in return, and boy you do!"

"Thank you for making me the most blessed husband ever. This surprise trip to Bali !?! (knowing in my head we were going to Siargao), I now bow to the master of surprises! Hahahaha. I love you so much and may God continue to fill our hearts with wisdom and love for the rest of our lives! Looking forward to our future."

The couple wed in Balesin last year. They've been in a relationship since 2014, when both were still part of It's Showtime.

Billy is the host of Idol Philippines. – Rappler.com