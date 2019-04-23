Liza Soberano, Maja Salvador, Kelsey Merritt, and Angelica Panganiban are among those who went to the annual music festival in California

Published 10:46 AM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino celebrities were among those who attended the annual Coachella Music and Arts Festival held in Indio, California.

This year's festival was held from April 12 to April 21, and counted Ariana Grande, Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino, Kanye West, and Blackpink were among the performers.

Among those who at the festival were Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt, who was spotted with her model friends.

Liza Soberano and boyfriend Enrique Gil also attended the festival.

Raymond Gutierrez headed to the festival before taking a vacation with his family.

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez, were also in attendance.

Angelica Panganiban also spent time in the US and dropped by the festival.

Janno Gibbs children Alyssa and Gabs Gibbs also went to the event.

– Rappler.com