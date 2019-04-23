IN PHOTOS: Filipino celebrities spotted at Coachella 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino celebrities were among those who attended the annual Coachella Music and Arts Festival held in Indio, California.
This year's festival was held from April 12 to April 21, and counted Ariana Grande, Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino, Kanye West, and Blackpink were among the performers.
Among those who at the festival were Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt, who was spotted with her model friends.
Liza Soberano and boyfriend Enrique Gil also attended the festival.
Raymond Gutierrez headed to the festival before taking a vacation with his family.
Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez, were also in attendance.
Angelica Panganiban also spent time in the US and dropped by the festival.
Janno Gibbs children Alyssa and Gabs Gibbs also went to the event.
– Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.