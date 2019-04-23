'Freedom,' the comedian says on Instagram

Published 4:33 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino comedian Mikey Bustos came out over the weekend and the responses have been nothing short of heartwarming. The YouTube sensation took to Instagram to thank all those who've been sending positive messages his way.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love, guys. [RJ Garcia] and I see all your messages and never in our wildest dreams would have imagined the amount of support coming in from all corners of cyberspace, media, and the world!" Mikey said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 23.

"Figuring out how to navigate life in the most authentic and positive way has been such a long +37 year journey for me, and at this moment, I feel I've reached some kind of karmic jackpot! It's 2019 (as my dad put it when I came out to him a few weeks ago), and a great time to be alive LGBT," added Mikey, using the hashtag #FilipinoPRIDE.

He had earlier posted photos of himself and partner RJ Garcia, who is also his manager, enjoying Puerto Galera.

Mikey first shot to fame because of his funny parody videos on YouTube.

