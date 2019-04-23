Congrats, Xavi and Dani!

Published 6:56 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Blogger and social media influencer Dani Barretto, daughter of Marjorie Barretto and Kier Legaspi, married longtime boyfriend Xavi Panlilio on Tuesday, April 23 in an intimate wedding at the Santuario de San Antonio Church Makati.

Dani was accompanied by her mother Marjorie as she walked down the aisle. Her sister, actress Julia Barretto, was Maid of Honor.

Dani's friend actress Bela Padilla was one of the bridesmaids. Actress Erich Gonzales, who is a friend of Julia and Dani, was also present.

Dani wore a gown by designer Patricia Santos.

Dani's family, including her siblings, were also present.

Dani also shared highlights from the wedding on Instagram – including a photo of her and Xavi showing their rings.

Dani announced that she and Xavi were engaged back in February. In the days leading up to the big day, she was hounded by controversy over her relationship with her father, Kier. He shared a message to his daughter and congratulated her on the engagement.

Her aunt Gretchen Barretto defended Kier and also called Dani out, saying she wished Dani was more grateful since she helped Marjorie take care of Dani when she was young.

Gretchen and Marjorie have been estranged for a while. Gretchen has said that she's not ready to make peace with her younger sister. – Rappler.com