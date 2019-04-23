The actress-host’s reaction to the April 22 earthquake in Luzon goes viral

Published 8:34 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – People react to earthquakes in different ways, but perhaps no one does it like Kris Aquino.

A video reposted on April 23 on her Facebook page shows Kris in the middle of an interview as the earthquake happened. In true Kris Aquino fashion, she reacted by saying “yes, may lindol. And nawalan na ng kuryente. Umuwi na tayo (yes there’s an earthquake. And the electricity’s gone. Let’s go home,” in a tone that made it sound like she was endorsing a new product, and not actually experiencing a magnitude 6.1 quake.

She then urged people (presumably her entourage) to check on her sons Josh and Bimb, and their home, which she said was near the fault line.

“Uy, magcheck kayo, tawag sa bahay. Yes, malakas yun. (Hey, you should check. Call the house. Yes, that was strong). And we’re in Greenmeadows. Check,” she said.

“Yes, Navertigo ako (I got vertigo),” she went on, asking the people around her if they also felt dizzy.

Then, in the ultimate Kris Aquino moment, she said “It’s the end of the world na, I’m telling you. Buti nalang binili ko lahat ng Chanel (It’s a good thing I bought all the Chanel).”

“Bwisit, ang laki pa ng tax na binayaran ko. Sana pala in-evade ko nalang (Damn, the tax I paid was huge. I should have just evaded it),” she joked.

In the caption, she said “To clarify – first instinct talaga – kung ano man ang sakuna, ang magulang gustong kasama ang mga anak niya, PERIOD. Thank You God kung ma-SURVIVE. Kung hindi- basta, sama-sama.”

(To clarify – the first instinct – whatever the disaster, a parent would always want to be with their kids, PERIOD. Thank You God if we survive. But if not, at least we’re together.)

She also clarified what she actually bought from Chanel: “Before you think nabili yung buong Chanel sa Japan- ang totoong hindi kayang i-resist, yung earrings. Basta may intertwined na Cs- feeling ko may basbas na ng Langit kasi initials ng mom ko…Yung hinanakit sa taxes na binayaran – hindi kasi nakabili nung super gustong mga necklace and brooch kasi each necklace = 3 to 4 earrings. So kahit na may dalawa na in my mind sobrang perfect, nag 'Thank U, Next.'”

(Before you think I bought everything from the Chanel store in Japan – the truth is, I couldn’t resist the earrings. Whenver there are intertwined Cs – I feel that it’s blessed from heaven, because those are my mom’s initials…the regret at paying taxes is because I wasn’t able to buy the necklace and brooch I wanted, because each necklace equals 3 to 4 earrings. So even if there were two in my mind that were super perfect, I just said 'Thank U, Next.')

While Kris and her sons appear to be, thankfully, safe along with many others, the April 22 earthquake has caused real damage throughout Luzon, with the hardest-hit province, Pampanga, being put in a state of calamity.

The quake has also caused a power outage in several provinces, with classes suspended in schools on Monday and Tuesday. – Rappler.com