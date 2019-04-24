‘I’ll pray for the Philippines,’ the Korean actor says in a tweet

Published 3:40 PM, April 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Park Bo-gum has postponed his upcoming fan meet in Manila, following the recent earthquakes that hit Luzon and Visayas on April 22 and April 23.

The Love In The Moonlight star was initially scheduled to meet fans on April 27 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. According to Bo-gum's management, Blossom Entertainment, the event was rescheduled to June 22, at the same venue.

The actor announced the postponement of the event in an April 23 Twitter post, heading it with the hashtag “#PrayForPhilippines.”

“I apologize to all who have been waiting for the event and ask for your kind understanding,” he said, after making the announcement.

In a following tweet, he gave his condolences to the victims of the earthquake.

“My heartfelt condolences and consolation to the victims of the earthquake and their families,” he said. “I’ll pray for the Philippines, and may God's protection and care always be with all people in the Philippines.”

The fan meet in Manila was meant to be part of Bo-gum’s 2019 Asia tour, which kicked off in Seoul in January.

In a statement, Blossom Entertainment said: "We offer our deepest condolences to those who suffered damage and to the families involved in this earthquake.”

“We would like to express our apology to the many fans who have been waiting for this fan meeting. But most of all, we made this decision because we think the safety of our fans is the most important," they added.

Two earthquakes struck the Philippines just days before Bo-gum’s visit. The first one struck parts of Luzon at 5:11 pm on Monday, April 22, leaving 16 people dead, 81 people injured, and 14 missing.

On Tuesday, April 23, Visayas was also struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake, prompting evacuations in Samar, Tacloban City, Leyte, Bacolod City, Iloilo, and Cebu. – Rappler.com