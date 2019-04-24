'We believe that the only way to build is with hope, it’s with inspiration, it is with love. We will hold the line powered with the best of human nature,' says Maria Ressa in her toast at the 'Time' 100 Gala

Published 5:22 PM, April 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Over at Rappler, we've long known that our CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa is something else. But she definitely upped the cool ante this week, when she attended the Time 100 Gala.

Maria is part of the illustrious list, as one of the annual list's 2019 "icons." Taylor Swift (who's releasing something new this week), former US first lady Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, and Spike Lee were also part of the 2019 Time 100's icons.

The entertainment industry's biggest and brightest are also part of Time's most influential list – Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, Glenn Close, and Khalid, among others.

"So who are we toasting? Please, grab your glass, raise it to Filipinos, to Americans, and other freedom-loving people all around the world who are fighting desperately for their democracies, because they – we – believe in the goodness of human nature. We believe that the only way to build is with hope, it’s with inspiration, it is – it’s with love. We will hold the line powered with the best of human nature. Please, let’s toast to freedom," Maria said in her toast during the gala.

Here are a few snippets from the gala:

"My only crime is to be a journalist." Maria Ressa speaks out against hate at the #TIME100 Gala https://t.co/zHn74X4ZDd pic.twitter.com/eOAh7ZLrT3 — TIME (@TIME) April 24, 2019

.@taylorswift13 performed at Tuesday night's #TIME100 Gala in New York City for an audience of fellow honorees https://t.co/8pVOCBcmvL pic.twitter.com/TUg4P3noBs — TIME (@TIME) April 24, 2019

– Rappler.com