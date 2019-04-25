Andi gets candid in an Instagram post

Published 10:38 AM, April 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Andi Eigenmann is expecting her second child, and has been openly posting about the experience of her pregnancy on Instagram. In one of her most recent posts, she opened up about how her body changed through pregnancy.

Posting a photo of herself and her beautiful bump, Andi said that she has been enjoying getting dolled up for her pregnancy shoots, but that “pregnancy has been feeling realer than ever” as she gets closer to hitting the third trimester.

“Not sleeping well, muscles all sore, experiencing all sorts of discomfort and just feeling grosser (than I have always been)! “ she said.

She also admitted feeling a bit disappointed in herself for “relapsing.”

“NOT because of how I look now [but] because 1. I let myself down. I promised to continue on with my holistic approach to fitness and nutrition as soon as morning sickness left my body; and 2. I am letting my baby down,” she said.

She stressed that the physical changes in her body are completely normal during pregnancy, and that she’d accept them if she knew she had been taking care of her body.

“These changes in our body are completely normal— all the cellulite, sagging butt, flabby arms and the chubby bunny-esque face is something I’d welcome and accept (just like my stretchmarks) if they had come regardless of the hardwork Ive been putting to staying healthy in order to take care of myself and the baby— BUT I HAVENT,” she said.

She ended her post with a word of encouragement for her fellow expecting moms: “if you are going through the same thing, know that this is very normal, and/ but it is up to us start making things better for us! it’s never too late! WE CAN DO THIS.”

Andi announced that she was expecting a child with partner, professional surfer Philmar Alipayo, in February. They are currently residing in Siargao, where Andi continues to surf through her pregnancy – with her doctor’s permission, and partner’s guidance.

Andi has a 7-year-old daughter, Ellie, with ex-boyfriend Jake Ejercito. – Rappler.com