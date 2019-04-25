'Yung feeling ko when I'm with my sister now, I'm in love,' says Claudine

Published 12:35 PM, April 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Claudine Barretto said that she and sister Gretchen are closer than ever, after they reunited in February.

In an interview on Tonight with Boy Abunda on Wednesday, April 24, Claudine shared the details of how it all came together. "I'm so happy. I love her so much," Claudine said of the reunion with Gretchen.

"Mas close kami ngayon sobra. Sobra talaga. Yung feeling ko when I'm with my sister now, I'm in love...I wake up, I'm happy. She's always positive. She's happy lang, ganyan. Ang kulit namin kasi wala ng nakikisali sa amin, so we can just be ourselves."

(We're closer now more than ever. When I'm with my sister now, I'm in love... I wake up, I'm happy. She's always positive. She's happy like that. And we just tease each other because there's no one who interferes with us, so we can just be ourselves.)

Claudine said that even if the meeting was planned ahead of time, she didn't go to the restaurant where Gretchen was having dinner right away. A friend of hers later said Gretchen was already waiting for her at the restaurant. When they saw each other for the first time again, they hugged and apologized to each other.

"I always know naman everything she said, or does, it always comes from a good place. It's always for my best interests and hindi ko nakita iyon dati (and I did not see that back then)."

Since that reunion, they've been inseparable – spending time together and catching up with one another.

Fixing the family

Claudine was also asked if it's possible for all her family members to make amends.

Gretchen and Claudine have been at odds since 2013 after Gretchen spoke about Claudine's alleged mental illness and drug problem. Their mother Inday and Claudine called her out for being a liar and said they planned to file a complaint against her. (READ: Gretchen on the 'pain and shame' of being a Barretto)

Things got worse when Gretchen sided with Claudine's ex-husband Raymart Santiago and when Gretchen bailed out a former personal assistant of Claudine, whom she accused of theft.

"May mga pinagdaanan siya na hindi ko pinagdaanan. And I respect that and she respects din yung mga pinagdaanan ko. Solid kami doon sa part na iyon na baby steps, if it will happen it will happen like what happened sa amin. But it will take a miracle para maayos," Claudine said.

(She went through things that I did not go through. And I respect that and she respects also what I went through. We're solid when it comes to those baby steps. If it will happen, it will happen just like what happened to us. But will take a miracle for it to be fixed.)

Claudine is currently promoting her Maalaala Mo Kaya episode scheduled to air on April 27. – Rappler.com