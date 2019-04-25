The actor shares a post on his Instagram page

Published 11:59 AM, April 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actually owning property is a pipe dream for most millennials, but it has recently become a reality for Nash Aguas.

The young actor shared a photo on Instagram, showing himself posing in front of a house and holding a folder that read “Estate Planning for Aeign Zackrey Nash Victoriano” – his real name.

In the caption he wrote: “Finally, this house is officially and legally mine!!!! Thank You po!”

In the location tag, he wrote Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nash first entered showbiz when he joined the kids edition of talent search Star Circle Quest in 2004. Since then he has appeared in various TV shows, including gag show Goin’ Bulilit, on which he was a regular cast member. He also runs a business, opening ramen restaurant Muramen in 2017. – Rappler.com