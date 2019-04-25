LOOK: Nash Aguas is now a Las Vegas homeowner
MANILA, Philippines – Actually owning property is a pipe dream for most millennials, but it has recently become a reality for Nash Aguas.
The young actor shared a photo on Instagram, showing himself posing in front of a house and holding a folder that read “Estate Planning for Aeign Zackrey Nash Victoriano” – his real name.
In the caption he wrote: “Finally, this house is officially and legally mine!!!! Thank You po!”
In the location tag, he wrote Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nash first entered showbiz when he joined the kids edition of talent search Star Circle Quest in 2004. Since then he has appeared in various TV shows, including gag show Goin’ Bulilit, on which he was a regular cast member. He also runs a business, opening ramen restaurant Muramen in 2017. – Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.