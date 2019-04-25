Regine Velasquez: 'This is about people destroying Mother Earth'
MANILA, Philippines – Regine Velasquez thanked fans and supporters on Thursday, April 25, for defending her after she made statements critical of Foreign Secretary Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin Jr.
Over the weekend, Regine had reacted to a tweet by the Cabinet official that seemingly downplayed the illegal harvest of endangered giant clams by Chinese boats in Panatag Shoal (Scarborough Shoal) off the coast of Zambales.
Staunch Duterte supporter and TV and radio commentator Ben Tulfo later jumped into the fray, berating Regine for "picking on" Locsin when she was "just an entertainer" – a comment that again prompted netizens to rally behind Regine.
But it seemed that Regine was willing to turn the other cheek, like her husband singer and composer Ogie Alcasid.
“Isantabi na po natin ito at humahaba na nang humahaba (Let’s put this aside because the discussion is becoming too long),” Regine said in a tweet.
“I answered a tweet that for me was disrespectful to all of us but didn’t realize that I was disrespectful of him too. I’m not proud of that. But still this is about people destroying Mother EARTH. It’s the only one we have and so let us love and protect Her,” Regine said in a subsequent tweet.
She also thanked the public for defending her right to freedom of expression. – Rappler.com
