‘Welcome back mama’: Ellen Adarna spotted in Bali
MANILA, Philippines – Ellen Adarna may have been flying under the radar lately, but she was recently photographed in Uluwatu, Bali, by her friend, designer Vito Selma.
In the photo shared on Instagram, the actress was photographed in a black bikini against Uluwatu’s stunning seascape. In the caption, Vito wrote, “Welcome back mama,” and tagged her account, which is currently set to private.
Ellen reportedly gave birth to Elias, her son with actor John Lloyd Cruz in June 2018, though neither of them have publicly confirmed the news.
The couple has kept a low profile and avoided media exposure since pregnancy rumors started flying, though they’ve been photographed in public several times, including in Tokyo, where they supposedly spent the New Year with their family, and their son. – Rappler.com
