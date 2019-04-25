Gwen Zamora, David Semerad announce pregnancy
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Gwen Zamora confirmed on Wednesday, April 24, that she and boyfriend David Semerad are expecting their first child together.
Gwen posted a photo of her baby bump and she greeted her boyfriend on his birthday. "Happy happy birthday baby [David Semerad]," she said.
On Thursday, April 25, Gwen thanked her followers for the messages she and David have been receiving. According to that post, she is 23 weeks pregnant.
"Super overwhelmed with all the Love and support [David Semerad]and I have received the past day. Sorry we haven’t gotten to reply to everyone but be assured it touched us deeply. We are looking forward to receiving this little one into the world. Stay tune, for our gender reveal on May 10."
Both Gwen and David have added a cute line in their respective Instagram bios: Gwen lists herself as a "mama to be" while David has since added "daddy to be" on his profile.
Gwen, who starred in Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral, once dated actor Jeremey Marquez. David, a professional basketball player and model, used to date beauty queen Gwen Ruais. – Rappler.com
