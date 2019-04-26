Claudine and Piolo will work with director Cathy Garcia-Molina on a movie that will be shot in Florence

Published 12:25 PM, April 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Claudine Barretto has confirmed that she and Piolo Pascual are set to do another movie, this time set in Florence, Italy.

The two previously starred in another movie, Milan, back in 2004.

In an interview on Tonight with Boy Abunda on Wednesday, April 24, Claudine said, "I will be doing a movie this end of June or July in Florence with Piolo." She said Cathy Garcia-Molina will direct the movie.

In the same interview, Claudine was also asked about the possibility of working with Judy Ann Santos in a project. The two were considered as the top actresses of their time and were often compared to each other in the past.

"Yes, yes. Matagal na 'yun. Matagal na naming napag-usapan 'yan ni Juday but it's just that siguro, wala pa talagang magandang project (Juday and I have been talking about it for some time. It's just that, I guess, there's still no good project)," she said.

Return to work

Claudine was also asked if she was open to working with estranged husband Raymart Santiago on FPJ's Ang Probinsyano.

The two separated back in 2013. It was in 2016 when they were able to set aside their differences despite their situation.

"'Pag wala na siya. At saka 'yung sweldo ko basta mapunta sa akin (If he's not there anymore. And for as long as my paycheck will go to me)!" she said in jest.



Claudine said she's open to working with Coco Martin, the show's lead star.

The actress also said that she was ready to work again after getting sick. She was last seen in the movie Etiquette for Mistresses.

"This time, I really want to work already. I really want to work again because the last time I did Etiquette, I got sick. I got really, really sick and I got really, really big and that's something I'm not ready to talk about yet," she said.

"I couldnt work, I was always in the hospital. I had 6 operations in 4 months. Now, I'm okay. So, no more medicines, no more anything," she added.

Claudine will appear in an episode of Maalaala Mo Kaya with actor Jameson Blake on Saturday, April 27. – Rappler.com