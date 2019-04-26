'Avengers: Endgame' breaks opening day box office records in PH
MANILA, Philippines – Avengers: Endgame premiered in Philippine cinemas on Wednesday, April 24 – and with the early-morning screenings and the snaking lines at the theaters when it opened, it should come as no surprise that the film smashed Philippine box office records. (IN PHOTOS: Filipino fans line up to watch 'Avengers: Endgame’)
As the long-awaited conclusion to Marvel’s Infinity Saga, Endgame raked in P205,675,345 ($3,941,704)* on its opening day alone, with local cinemas pre-selling tickets weeks prior to the premiere.
Endgame played on 970 screens across the country, with some cinemas starting screenings at 6:01 am, and some even holding 24-hour showings. (READ: These PH cinemas will screen 'Avengers: Endgame' 24 hours a day during opening week)
The film – which was initially met with mostly glowing reviews – follows 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, which saw many of the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe banding together to defeat supervillain Thanos – only for half of them to be obliterated as he takes hold of the powerful Infinity Gauntlet.
Aside from the Philippines, Endgame also smashed records all over the world, earning $169 million on its opening day in 25 markets including China, Australia, and several countries in Europe. – Rappler.com
*$1 = P52.179
