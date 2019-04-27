The vloggers will be joined by other international and local creators for the #IRL meetup with their fans

Published 12:50 PM, April 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Andrea Brillantes, vlogger Alex Wassabi, and creator couple JaMill are only some of the YouTube stars who will be part of the upcoming 2019 edition of the YouTube FanFest, set to happen on May 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The event, which gathers local and international YouTube creators for a meetup with their fans, will also be attended by dancer Matt Steffanina, sibling vloggers Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero, beauty influencers Hannah Kathleen and ThatsBella, travel and beauty vlogger Rei Germar, singer and dancers Ken San Jose and AC Bonifacio, innovator and lifehacker Brains techKnowlogy, everyday vlogger Pamela Swing, and streetballer community Hype Streetball.

The event allows fans to meet their internet favorites, while also learning what it’s like to be a YouTube star as they participate in various themed booths and studios to create and upload their own YouTube videos.

Following Mother’s Day, YouTube is also hosting the YouTube FanFest Moms Edition, which is happening on May 16 and May 17 at the Mall of Asia Musical Hall. The event will gather local mom vloggers and creators for exhibitions, workshops, interviews, performances, and featured presentations.

The Philippine YouTube community now includes over 750 channels that reach 100K subscribers, and over 60 channels with over 1 million subscibers.

Tickets to the event are available at SM Tickets, and YouTube creators will be hosting their own giveaways on their social media accounts. For more details, visit the YouTube FanFest website. – Rappler.com