The dark zombie comedy starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant gets the axe after 3 seasons

Published 6:59 PM, April 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Shiela and Joel Hammond may have evaded death many times, but Santa Clarita Diet, sadly has not.

The zombie comedy was given the axe by streaming company Netflix after 3 seasons, leaving fans of the show open devastated at not knowing what will happen to their beloved characters. (READ: Binge-worthy: ‘Santa Clarita Diet’)

The show starred Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant who played Shiela and Joel Hammond, a husband-and-wife real estate broker team living startlingly normal suburban lives – until they are both blindsided by Shiela one day turning into a zombie for no apparent reason.

Speaking of not having an apparent reason, Netflix did not disclose why they axed the show, but according to Variety, they said in a statement: “The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix.”

“To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead,” they said.

They then thanked Drew, Timothy, executive producers Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell, and the rest of the cast and crew including actors Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo.

In their own statement as reported by Variety, Victor and Tracy said they will miss the show, but are proud of their work on it.

“Like our audience, we were all-in on Sheila and Joel. Their relationship, in the face of incredible adversity, was inspiring to write and to watch. Mostly, they were funny, which in a comedy is important. Working with Drew and Tim, along with the immensely talented Liv and Skyler, was a joy and a once in a lifetime experience,” they said.

“Netflix took at chance on this odd show and for that we will always be grateful. They were supportive, ever positive, and appreciative of our work. Until about noon today. Still, they were just one phone call away from being a perfect studio. Not bad,” they continued.

“Everything ends. This was a thing. And so it ended. We’ll miss it but are proud of the work we did and will always appreciate the love and enthusiasm we felt from our audience. It if was up to them, Sheila and Joel would continue for another 10,000 years,” they said.

Drew and Timothy also spoke about the cancellation.

"Of all of the characters I’ve ever been, Sheila Hammond is one of my favorites," Drew said on The Hollywood Reporter.

"She and Joel were an amazing couple, who had shared goals. And I am lucky to have worked along side Tim Olyphant. It was an honor to get to do something so delightful. Sheila lives forever in me. And I am grateful to Victor Fresco, who created a world so unique,” she said. (READ: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant in Manila for ’Santa Clarita Diet’ season 2 premiere)

At the same time, Timothy said: ”I loved working on this show. I’m going to continue coming in and doing scenes. If they don’t want to film it, that’s up to them.”

The 10-episode third season of Santa Clarita Diet was released on Netflix on March 29. It will ultimately end in a cliffhanger that fans will no longer have answers for – though some viewers have taken to starting online petitions to get the show renewed for at least another season. – Rappler.com